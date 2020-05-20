Blumhouse acquired the rights to Our Lady of Tears, based on the recently published Epic Magazine article, “The Haunting of Girlstown,” written by Daniel Hernandez and published on Vox. With the acquisition, Blumhouse is developing a feature-length film based on the article, with the studio’s signature horror.

According to the studio, Issa López will write and direct the film adaptation of the article, which focuses on a mass hysteria epidemic with supernatural roots, that in 2007 spread through Villa de las Niñas, an all girls, Catholic boarding school in the outskirts of Mexico City. The school recruited and isolated socially neglected girls coming from families living in extreme poverty and in remote areas of Mexico.

In the announcement, the studio added, “With this project, López would tap right into the area that gave her international recognition with the multi-awarded, critics darling Tigers Are Not Afraid: A supernatural tale about children fighting for survival in a harsh real-life environment.” The film is Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes with a 97%.

“The moment I read the Epic article, I knew I wanted to tell this story. I myself attended a Catholic school in Mexico City. I grew up on a steady diet of supernatural visitations and miracles, and of the real life horrors that young girls who grow up in poverty face every day in Mexico, and around the world. Having the chance to tell that story with Jason and his team, producers of such socially incisive genre classics like Get Out, and of so many true horror gems, is a huge privilege. I couldn’t be more excited about this movie,” López said about the project.

“The Blumhouse team was enthralled by the original article and Daniel’s deep reporting around such a terrifying and heartbreaking story. Ever since I first watched Tiger’s Are Not Afraid, I have wanted to find a project to collaborate on with Issa and I knew this was a perfect fit. I can’t wait for audiences to see her take on this material,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse co-founder and CEO.

“Epic spent years tracking down former students, government officials and teachers to try to understand what happened at Girlstown. We learned that isolation can protect us from physical threats but our internal demons follow us wherever we go,” said Joshua Davis, co-founder, Epic.

Jason Blum will produce with Epic’s Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector. Epic co-founder Joshuah Bearman will executive produce the project, and “Our Lady of Tears” will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Epic Media.

Upcoming Blumhouse projects include the horror-thriller “Betaal” for Netflix premiering May 24th, and “The Good Lord Bird” starring Ethan Hawke and based on the National Book Award-winning novel of the same name by bestselling author James McBride.

