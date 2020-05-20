Lionsgate released a new trailer for Janelle Monáe’s “Antebellum,” which is releasing in theaters this summer. The thriller is slated to release in theaters on August 21st and is one of only a handful of films to stick with a summer release date during the current health crisis. The movie was originally scheduled to release back in April and features Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz directed the film, and they serve as producers with Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Zev Foreman, and Lezlie Wills.

The movie’s official description reads, “Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.”

The box office schedule seems to change week-to-week, but a few studios have announced dates this summer for their delayed films. Disney is still planning on releasing the live-action “Mulan” in July, and Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing “Wonder Woman 1984” in mid August. If everything goes according to plan, Twentieth Century Studios is releasing “The New Mutants” in August as well, but those dates could change depending on social distancing guidelines and the state of the current health crisis. Even if states ease restrictions, and movies start to open in certain areas, that’s no guarantee that moviegoers will still go to the theater and risk infection. Films like “Antebellum” will be the test-cases for other studios, who are playing it safe and moving their films to Fall 2020 or Spring 2021.

Lionsgate released the new trailer on social media on Wednesday, offering another look at the thriller before its debut in theaters, and reminding everyone that a movie is on the way to theaters in just a few months.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studio.

