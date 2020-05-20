Netflix shared one last trailer before “13 Reasons Why: The Final Season” becomes available on the platform. The popular YA drama is slated to return in June, and Netflix ordered 10 episodes for the show’s final season. The series itself is based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name, and the series features Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, and Justin Prentice.

Over the last three seasons, the show has tackled some big issues in a vey short amount of time. The ongoing story has touched on everything from teen suicide, to sexual assault, to school shootings, all in just a few dozen episodes.

The video’s official description reads, “The final season of 13 Reasons Why drops June 5th on Netflix. As Liberty High School’s class prepares for graduation, they are forced to make life-changing and heartbreaking choices about how their past will impact their future.”

Katherine Langford is returning to Netflix this summer in the fantasy series “Cursed.” That series’ official description reads, “Based on the upcoming book of the same name, Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

You can watch the final “13 Seasons Why” trailer below, and don’t forget to set a reminder to catch the final episodes when they launch on June 5th. You might want to avoid any spoilers, so don’t forget to use those social media filters accordingly.

