Sony Pictures’ “Greyhound” is changing course and looking to dock at AppleTV+ while theaters remain closed. The war-drama was originally scheduled to release nationwide on June 18th, but the film’ premiere was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. Aaron Schneider directed the adaptation, which is based on the novel “The Good Shepherd” by C. S. Forester. The movie stars Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue, and Hanks also wrote the screenplay for the project.

The movie’s official description reads, “In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.”

Sony Pictures updated the film’s official trailer, which was released earlier this year, to include the AppleTV+ listing. The video’s description now reads, “The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there. Screenplay by Tom Hanks inspired by actual events, Greyhound is coming soon to Apple TV+”

Hanks has several projects in the works after “Greyhound,” but the COVID-19 outbreak has altered production timelines and release dates. Hanks is still expected to star in “News of the World,” a western-drama from Paul Greengrass with Helena Zengeland Chukwudi Iwuji. The actor is also expected to star in Joe Wright’s “In the Garden of Beasts,” and in an adaptation of the comedy-drama “A Man Called Ove.”

The studio will most likely release another trailer with the official premiere date over the next few weeks, and AppleTV+ will promote the movie on its social media channels and on the platform. The Father’s Day release date will give everyone something new to stream over the holiday weekend, if AppleTV+ decides to keep the film’s original premiere date, but we will have to wait for a confirmation from the studio.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studio.

