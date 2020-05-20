Disney celebrated National Streaming Day with a Muppets announcement. The Disney+ streaming service confirmed a new series called “Muppets Now,” which will be Muppets Studio’s first original series for the platform.

The Season 1 description reads, “In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.”

With all things involving the Muppets, you can expect a mix of silliness and music, as well as a few famous friends stopping by to say hello. Disney+ made the confirmation on social media, telling followers, “TheMuppets causing mayhem in a thread? Tbh, we wouldn’t have expected anything less. Fingers crossed that we have this sorted out when #MuppetsNow starts streaming July 31 on #DisneyPlus!”

If you’re looking for content to stream, the Disney+ June schedule includes the premiere of “Artemis Fowl,” which skipped a theatrical release because of the ongoing health crisis. The movie is based on the book by Eoin Colfer, and follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. Viewers can also watch the ongoing series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the first live-action Star Wars series. June also has the premiere of “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2,” which offers a backstage look at the creation of the blockbuster.

Disney+ stopped short of confirming the guest-list for the new “Muppets Now” series, but more information should be revealed when the official trailer drops over the next few weeks. Until then, keep Kermit and the gang on your radar while scrolling through the Disney+ menu.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.