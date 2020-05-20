The fans of “Very Cavallari” found out onTuesday that the show is coming to an end, and that Season 3 will be the final season. Kristin Cavallari made the confirmation on social media on Tuesday, letting everyone know that she is ending her series on E!.

Cavallari told her Instagram followers, “As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari.’ I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.”

While Cavallari didn’t mention it specifically, the “new chapter” in her life is most likely her divorce from Jay Cutler. The duo officially filed for divorce back in April, and they are in the process of ending their seven-year marriage together. It seems that the duo won’t have time to film their reality series, or they don’t want the proceedings to be public, which is understandable.

The series launched back in 2018, and the show followed the reality star in both her professional career and her home life. Cavallari didn’t mention her next project in the message, so fans will have to wait and see what her next move is.

Cavallari’s career on television began back in the early 2000s, when she starred on MTV’s “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.” The reality star moved on to the spinoff series “The Hills” for two years, then made the rounds on various unscripted series like “Dancing With the Stars” and “America’s Next Top Model.”

The network’s official description for the new season reads, “Season 3 of Very Cavallari features long-time celebrity, businesswoman, wife and mother, Kristin Cavallari as she balances it all with husband, Jay Cutler by her side. Jay takes on more duties at home, supporting Kristin as she opens her second Uncommon James store and launches herself into a full-blown business mogul – but success in the spotlight comes at a cost for Kristin and those around her. Friendships are challenged in unexpected ways, as Kristin and Jay redefine their inner-circle of friends, their marriage and the roots of happiness.”

