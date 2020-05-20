Ruby Rose surprised “Batwoman” fans on Tuesday evening when she announced that she won’t be returning to the show for a second season. The series, which airs on the CW network and was already renewed, will have to find a new star to take on the titular role. Rose did not say exactly why she is leaving the series, but the CW is still moving forward with a second season.

In a statement, Rose told fans, “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season.” Rose continued, “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

“Batwoman” was one of several series that the CW confirmed for the 2020-2021 season, and Batwoman seemed right at home with the other DC hits like “The Flash,” “Black Lightning,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Supergirl.” The CW even expanded its DC offerings this year with the inclusion of the DC Universe series “Stargirl,” and the first season of “Swamp Thing.” The network even added another new series to the schedule, “Superman & Louis,” which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

The “Batwoman” series did well on the DC-centric network, but it was behind “The Flash” and the big finale of “Arrow.” Still, “Batwoman” with Ruby Rose was the CW’s third most-watched series, and the new Batgirl has large bat-boots to fill.

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” said Warner Bros. TV, the CW and Berlanti Productions in a joint statement on Tuesday night. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

No word yet on a Batwoman replacement, so DC fans will just have to keep their Bat-Radars on for new updates.

