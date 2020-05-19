Vertical Entertainment shared the first trailer for “Infamous,” which follows Arielle (Bella Thorne) and Dean (Jake Manley) while they are on the run. Joshua Caldwell wrote and directed the film, which stars Bella Thorne, Jake Manley, and Amber Riley. Colin Bates, Shaun Sanghani, Scott Levenson, and Michael Jefferson served as producers on the project, which is releasing this summer.

The official description reads, “Arielle is a down on her luck dreamer who longs for popularity. Dean is an ex-con working for his abusive father. The two have an instant connection, and after the accidental death of Dean’s father, are forced on the run. In order to sustain their trip, the two are relegated to robbing gas stations and small shops. In an attempt to gain social media clout, Arielle livestreams their robberies. The two become a modern day viral Bonnie & Clyde steam-rolling towards a tragic ending.”

The studio released the trailer on social media, telling followers, “Two young lovers rob their way across the southland, posting their exploits to social media, and gaining fame and followers as a result.”

Everyone will be able to catch “Infamous” when it releases on June 12th because its dropping on VOD/Digital and select Virtual Cinemas.

If you follow Bella Thorne on social media, then you know the entrepreneur never sleeps. She has a long list of projects in the works, in both television and movies. The list includes a sequel to the hit Netflix movie “The Babysitter,” which is going by the name “The Babysitter 2,” as well as “Masquerade” from writer and director Shane Dax Taylor. Thorne fans can also keep Chad Faust’s “Girl” on their radar, as well as Jordan Galland’s thriller “Leave not one Alive.” Other projects include Janell Shirtcliff’s “Habit,” Paul Leyden’s “Chick Fight,” and Mitzi Peirone’s “The Uncanny.”

