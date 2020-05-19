CBS outlined the network’s 2020-2021 primetime programming lineup, which features one new comedy and two new dramas that will be joining the network’s 23 returning series. The network did mention that additional new series will be announced at a later date, but offered details on the upcoming season’s new shows.

The two new series for fall include the comedy “B Positive,” from Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, starring Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, and the drama “The Equalizer,” starring Academy Award nominee Queen Latifah.

The shows debuting later in the season include the new drama “Clarice” from Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, starring Rebecca Breeds in the title role, and returning favorites “S.W.A.T.” and “Undercover Boss.” In addition, CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021.

“We’re excited to come off another season as America’s Most Watched Network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Next season, we’ll have five breakout returning freshman series and three compelling new shows placed into a schedule with the incredible stability for which CBS is so well known. Couple that with our broadcast of SUPER BOWL LV next February, and CBS is simply loaded with a lineup that will clearly appeal to both our advertising partners and our loyal viewers.”

Monday’s lineup returns intact with “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Loves Abishola.” The drama “All Rise” returns as well, starring Simone Missick, followed by “Bull,” which is averaging over 10M viewers.

On Tuesdays, CBS will offer the fan-favorite “NCIS,” which averages over 15M viewers. That show opens for “FBI,” which averages 12M million viewers, and is returning for its third season. The night ends with “FBI: Most Wanted” with 10M viewers.

Wednesday adds “Survivor” hosted by Jeff Probst, which opens for the Emmy Award-winning show “The Amazing Race” hosted by Phil Keoghan. At 10:00 PM, viewers can catch the fourth season of military drama “SEAL TEAM,” starring David Boreanaz.

Thursday is still the big night on television, and CBS is bringing back “Young Sheldon,” and the series “MOM” with Anna Faris and Emmy and Academy Award winner Allison Janney. After “Mom,” viewers can settle in for “The Unicorn” with Walton Goggins, and the drama “EVIL.”

Friday night has “MacGyver” and “Magnum P.I.,” as well as “Blue Bloods.” The Saturday schedule includes “48 HOURS,” while Sunday night hosts “60 Minutes,” “The Equalizer,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

You can find the official descriptions below for CBS’ all-new series, as detailed by the network.

B POSITIVE (Starring Thomas Middleditch as Drew, Annaleigh Ashford as Gina, Kether Donohue as Leanne, Sara Rue as Julia and Kamryn Kunody as Maddie.)

B POSITIVE is from award-winning executive producer, writer and creator Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, and stars Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (“Masters of Sex”). The comedy revolves around Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship as they begin a journey that will forever impact both of their lives.

THE EQUALIZER (Starring Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, Chris Noth as William Bishop, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Lascombe, Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, Liza Lapira as Melody Zhao and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah.)

THE EQUALIZER is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

CLARICE, from acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (“Pretty Little Liars”) in the title role, is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

CLARICE stars Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, Kal Penn as Emin Grigoriyan, Nick Sandow as Murray Clarke, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler and Devyn A. Tyler as Ardelia Mapp.

