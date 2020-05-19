FOX renewed “Last Man Standing” and the medical drama “The Resident” for the 2020-2021 season. The renewals were announced today by Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “Last Man Standing,” starring Tim Allen, will enter its third season on the network, and ninth in total, while “The Resident” will enter its fourth season. FOX picked up “Last Man Standing” when it was cancelled at ABC, and FOX dumped “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which then moved to NBC.

“The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of FOX, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” said Thorn. “We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”

According to FOX, “Last Man Standing” averages more than 8M Multi-Platform viewers, and is FOX’s most-watched comedy. “The Resident” averages nearly 10M Multi-Platform viewers, and ranks among the season’s Top 10 broadcast dramas among Adults 18-34.

The official description for “Last Man Standing” reads, “Last Man Standing follows MIKE BAXTER (Allen), a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.” In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu, and Hector Elizondo.

The description for “The Resident” reads, “The Resident continues to rip back the curtain and reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. The provocative medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis.” The series stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut.

