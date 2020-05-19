Jamie Lee Curtis signed a three-year, first-look deal via her company, Comet Pictures, with Blumhouse for both film and television. According to the announcement, Blumhouse and Comet Pictures’ first collaboration is the horror film, “Mother Nature,” which is centered around climate change. Curtis will direct the film that Russell Goldman and she are writing together. The company also announced that Goldman has been appointed as Head of Development for film and television at Comet Pictures.

“I’m 61 and my motto now is: ‘If not now, when, if not me, who?’ I’m excited to have a creative home to explore my own ideas and others. Jason and his team have made me feel welcome. Comet is ready to bring these stories to screen life,” said Jamie Lee Curtis

“Jamie is a force of nature and was a real partner on Halloween. So it’s both an honor and incredibly apt that she’s making her first feature film as a director with Mother Nature,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO and Founder.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Blumhouse joined forces for “Halloween,” which starred Curtis and was directed by David Gordon Green. The film went on to become the highest-grossing installment in the horror franchise at more than $255M worldwide. The film had the biggest debut for a horror movie with a female lead and the biggest opening for a movie with a 55+ female lead. Two additional films have been slated for the franchise, and they are currently going by names “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends,” which are slated to be released on October 16, 2020 and October 15, 2021 respectively. Curtis serves as an executive producer on all three films.

Russell Goldman worked with Curtis and David Gordon Green in the passy. Russell’s most recent short film “No Comment” had an online premiere on Film Shortage in April 2020, and his previous short “Summer of Connor” played at film festivals across the world, including HollyShorts and Frameline43.

Curtis will also star in, direct and executive produce, “How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story” for the Lifetime. The film is a passion project for Curtis who optioned the rights to Cunningham’s memoir last year. Jamie’s previous directing credits include “Scream Queens” and “Anything But Love.”

