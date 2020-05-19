If you’re looking for something on the sweeter side this week, Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias” is now available for streaming. The series, which is based on the popular set of books, features Joanna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, and Brooke Elliott.

The official description reads, “Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.”

Sheryl J. Anderson serves as showrunner and executive producer on the project, and original author Sherryl Woods and Daniel Paulson also serve as executive producers. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find Woods’ collection of works right here on Amazon.

Netflix released a trailer for the series on social media on Tuesday morning, telling fans, “Life in the small, Southern town of Serenity isn’t exactly serene for three best friends as together they navigate relationships, family and careers.”

Fans of Swisher might know her best as Ariel on the “Once Upon a Time” series. She also starred as Amy Cabrera in “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.” Her other projects include “The Astronaut Wives Club,” “Animal Practice,” “Royal Pains,” “Better with You,” “Reba,” and more. Heather Headley is expected to be featured in Liesl Tommy’s “Respect,” based on the life of Aretha Franklin, alongside Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, and Audra McDonald. The actor has also appeared in “Chicago Med” and “She’s Gotta Have It.” Brooke Elliott’s TV credits include “Drop Dead Diva” and “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.”

You can add “Sweet Magnolias” to your watchlist if you’re looking for something new to stream this week, and since we should all be in self-isolation, you probably need a lot to stream. If you missed the trailer that was released today, you can watch that video below and get a better look at the characters and setting.

