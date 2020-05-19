Elle Woods will eventually return to the screen for “Legally Blonde 3,” but the current health crisis has shaken up the studio’s production schedule, and the development team is currently under construction. The good news is, Reese Witherspoon is returning to the role, and Mindy Kaling has joined project as a writer and star.

The news comes just a few days after Witherspoon announced two projects, both romantic comedies, at Netflix. Witherspoon has been dividing her time between production powerhouse and leading star on Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” but she’s returning to the rom-com genre that made her famous in 2020 and beyond.

The original “Legally Blonde” movie released back in 2001 and the film made $141M on an estimated $18M budget. The success of the film put a sequel on the schedule, and “Legally Blonde 2” released in 2003. Witherspoon returned to the role of Elle Woods for the movie, but it failed to top the original, bringing in $125M off a budget of $45M. Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, and Matthew Davis also starred in the first installment, and Sally Field, Bob Newhart, and Regina King joined the sequel.

The third “Legally Blonde” film has been in the works for at least three years now. Initial rumors claimed that Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah were going to write the film, but recent collaborators Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor seem to be taking the reigns from now on and starting over. Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company is also taking over control of the project, alongside producer Marc Platt. The change in production and writing staff will certainly delay the film’s release, but the current health-crisis has production at a standstill anyway. Fans will just have to wait to get a firm release date on the project, and more casting information will be announced when the film enters into production.

