NBC and Blumhouse Television are teaming up to co-produce a scripted series on the notorious Pam Hupp case. According to the network, Dateline NBC will be heavily featured in the series, as it covered the developing story many times since 2014, and also created a podcast in 2019 called “The Thing About Pam,” reported by Keith Morrison.

The description reads, “The murder of Betsy Faria in 2011 resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, but he insisted he did not kill her. His conviction was later overturned. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme.”

“We have covered this story from all angles, including as an unwitting participant,” said Liz Cole, president of NBC News Studios and Executive Producer of Dateline. “Having been at the forefront of the true crime genre for so long, we know better than anyone that truth is often stranger than fiction, and with the twists and turns in this case, we saw a real opportunity to present it in a scripted format. We are so fortunate and pleased to be co-producing it with the brilliant storytellers at Blumhouse Television.”

“We’ve delved into true crime before with unscripted. We’re not just looking for monsters under the bed, but also the things that keep us up at night so the chance to mine the incredibly rich trove of material from the Dateline archives to develop is a really unique and exciting opportunity for us.” said Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold co-presidents Blumhouse Television. “When we first came across The Thing About Pam, like thousands of others who’ve seen the Dateline episode and listened to the podcast, we were riveted. So when NBC presented this to us we jumped at making this our first scripted project with them.”

NBC stated that Liz Cole will executive produce for NBC News Studios, and Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, and Jeremy Gold will executive produce for Blumhouse Television. David Corvo is the senior executive producer of Dateline.

Blumhouse Television is the studio behind HBO’s “The Normal Heart,” and “The Jinx,” as well as the documentary “How to Dance in Ohio.” Other projects from Blumhouse Television include the Golden Globe and Emmy nominated HBO limited series “Sharp Objects;” Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Writers Guild award-nominated Showtime limited series “The Loudest Voice;” the upcoming Showtime limited series “The Good Lord Bird,” from Ethan Hawke, James McBride, Mark Richard, and Albert Hughes; and an eight-film anthology for Amazon Prime premiering 2020. The studio also produced “The Purge” on USA; and the holiday-themed anthology event series “Into the Dark” for Hulu.

Blumhouse continues its true-crime docuseries tradition with “No One Saw a Thing” on Sundance Channel, the upcoming “A Wilderness of Error” for FX, as well as projects on Netflix and Oxygen.

