Netflix released an official trailer for Steve Carell’s “Space Force,” giving fans one last preview before the show premieres on the platform later this month. The workplace comedy is scheduled to launch on Netflix on May 29th and stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, and Diana Silvers. Netflix ordered ten 30-minute episodes for the show’s first season, and you can meet the men and women defending us from the horrors of space in the video below. Carell also serves as a co-creator and executive producer on the project, which centers around America’s newest branch of the military.

The show’s synopsis reads, “A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.”

The first season also features Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Howard Klein serves as executive producer on the project, with Greg Daniels serving as showrunner. The video’s description reads, “Space is…hard. From the crew who brought you The Office, Space Force premieres May 29 only on Netflix.”

Netflix also set a date for the second season of “Undercover,” which stars Frank Lammers, Anna Drijver, Elise Schaap, and Tom Waes. The crime-thriller is slated to premiere on Netflix on September 6th. “Undercover” is a series produced by production company De Mensen for Eén, in collaboration with Netflix, Proximus, the Brussels-Capital Region, Source Investments / DFW, Federation Entertainment, Les Gens, Gardner and Domm, Gallop, and the Tax Shelter measure of the federal government.

