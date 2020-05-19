Razer introduced the new Razer Opus wireless headphones, a new model with THX Certified audio, and advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. The new design packs a lot of tech into a lightweight package, and the Razer Opus weighs only .5lbs (256g) and features two 40mm dynamic drivers. This model also offers both Bluetooth 4.2 compatibility and a 3.5mm jack, something that is becoming harder to find year-to-year. The Opus also supports AAC & APTX, 4.2, A2DP, AVRCP, and HFP codecs, allowing users to take full advantage of the high-quality audio that many streaming services are now offering. The Razer Opus also had to pass hundreds of scientifically-formulated tests to become THX Certified, offering you the best sound possible, whether you are streaming blockbusters, new TV series, or the latest games.

At $199, the over-the-ear model is competitively priced, and the Opus does include Razer’s Advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling System, which blocks out external noise. The ANC utilizes four dedicated ANC microphones, which are designed to detect and block a wide range of external frequencies.

“Through close collaboration with the Opus design team, we were able to provide input throughout the development process,” said Peter Vasay, Head of THX Certification. “The result is a high-performance wireless headphone that delivers a rich, balanced soundstage, clear vocals, and deep impactful bass optimized for music, games, and movies.”

Razer briefly explained the THX Certification in the announcement, adding, “To achieve the stringent requirements for THX certification, fine details such as a frequency range and response must be capable of delivering clear, detailed vocals and deep impactful bass with zero distortion at high volumes. The result is a pair of headphones that delivers crystal clear audio with a broad, perfectly balanced soundscape.”

The design offers leatherette foam ear cushions and headband, providing support with a “pressure-point free” fit. The company claims that the battery charge lasts up to 25 hours with ANC on, allowing all-day use on a single charge. Users can also take advantage of the Quick Attention Mode to quickly allow sound-in from the world around you, perfect for transit announcements, or when running into a store.

“Even with our many years of experience in creating headsets for one of the most demanding audiences in the world, the design of the Razer Opus required us to rethink every detail,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “With the Razer Opus headphones, we are able to deliver a listening experience that will satisfy even the most discerning audiophile, in any environment.”

The Razer Opus are available on the onlinestore and Amazon.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.