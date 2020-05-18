The cast of the next “Scream” movie installment is slowly coming together. David Arquette confirmed this week that he will be returning to the franchise in the role of Sheriff Dewey Riley, who appeared in the original films. In a statement, Arquette said, “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” Arquette said. “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

According to Spyglass Media Group, filming on the new installment is expected to start as early as Fall 2020 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Production dates are still a grey-area in the industry for now, and production will depend on the current health crisis and updated safety protocols. Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are attached to direct the movie, working from a script by Guy Busick.

The original “Scream” movie hit theaters back in 1996 and featured Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore. The original made over $173M for the studio and put “Scream 2” into production. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Jada Pinkett Smith appeared in the follow-up film in 1997, and the sequel made over $172M. “Scream 3” released in 2000 and featured David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Liev Schreiber, and brought in almost $162M worldwide. “Scream 4” brought back Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, and the movie added Lucy Hale to the cast. The fourth installment fell short of the other releases and made $97M globally in 2011. The franchise has been slumbering ever since.

The studio will be hoping to get the original Campbell, Cox, and Arquette crew back together for the fifth installment, but no other confirmations have been announced at this time. Fans of the franchise should be happy to hear that the film franchise is returning, and it could follow in the footsteps of “Halloween,” which recently retooled its franchise while also bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis. That endeavor paid off for Universal Pictures, and the movie made over $255M globally.

