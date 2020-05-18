Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley, two stars of NBC’s hit drama “This is Us,” will co-host the network’s “Red Nose Day Special” on May 21st. The duo will be joined by an all-star cast of Hollywood and music favorites, all coming together to have fun, raise money and change lives. The two-hour television event raises awareness and funds for children in need across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and some of the world’s poorest communities.

The celebrity guest list includes Julia Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Paul Rudd, 5 Seconds of Summer, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Garner, Ricky Gervais, Joel McHale, Stephen Merchant, Sarah Silverman, and Susan Kelechi-Watson.

Previously announced stars appearing include Bryan Cranston, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Jim Gaffigan, Ellie Goulding, Tony Hale, Noah Jupe, Mario Lopez, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Ray Romano, Lilly Singh, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, Milo Ventimiglia and Adrienne Warren.

NBC is celebrating Red Nose Day with an entire evening of special programming, starting with “Celebrity Escape Room” just before the “Red Nose Day Special.” Ben Stiller serves as executive producer along with Jack Black, with both also starring in the show with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Adam Scott. Jack Black is hosting the event as the “Game Master,” who puts his celebrity friends to the test as they work together under intense pressure to beat the clock, unlocking a series of surprising puzzle rooms to ultimately engineer their great escape.

NBC talked about the special in the announcement, adding, “Children living in poverty who needed help before the COVID-19 health crisis need help now more than ever. With millions of families under increased economic stress due to illness, lost jobs and business closures, and schools being shut down, the mission of the Red Nose Day campaign is more urgent than ever to ensure that vulnerable children have access to food, housing, health care, education and more. Throughout the Red Nose Day campaign, funds raised are being directed to address the impact of COVID-19 on children living in poverty and the organizations supporting them.”

Red Nose Day’s iconic Red Noses will not be sold in Walgreens stores this year because of the ongoing health crisis. Instead, Red Nose Day and Walgreens teamed up to create this year’s new digital Red Nose that offers an easy, fun way for the public to participate in the annual campaign, even while staying at home.

Supporters can go to NosesOn.com to donate and unlock their own digital Red Nose and share their #NosesOn selfies on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram to show their support for children in need, and encourage others to donate. People can also support the cause by organizing virtual fundraising events with friends, co-workers or community members, and tuning in to donate and watch the star-studded night of programming.

Red Nose Day was created by Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer-director Richard Curtis. To date, Red Nose Day has raised $200M and positively impacted nearly 25M children across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and some of the poorest communities around the world. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, with grantee partners including Amref, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, charity: water, Children’s Health Fund, City Year, Covenant House, Feeding America, The Global Fund, International Rescue Committee, Laureus Sport for Good, Ounce of Prevention, Save the Children and UnidosUS.

