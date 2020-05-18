ABC bumped “The Genetic Detective” premiere to late May in a small schedule change. The new series, which was scheduled to begin on May 18th, was delayed to May 26th.

The show’s official description reads, “ABC News’ all-new series, “The Genetic Detective,” follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she uses her unique research skills to transform the face of crime solving. By working with police departments and crime scene DNA, Moore is able to trace the path of a violent criminal’s family tree to reveal their identity and help bring them to justice.”

ABC also detailed the series premiere in the announcement. The network added, “In the series premiere, Moore works with Seattle’s Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and takes on her first-ever cold case as a genetic genealogist – the double homicide of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg. The young couple disappeared in 1987 after taking a ferry from Vancouver to Seattle, and were later found miles apart, gagged, bound and brutally murdered. With a smattering of clues, but no real leads, the case was cold for 30 years. The episode includes interviews with Jay’s parents, Gordon and Leona Cook; Tanya’s brother John Van Cuylenborg; Snohomish County law enforcement retired Sheriff Rick Bart and Detective Jim Scharf; and radio reporter Hanna Scott.”

“The Genetic Detective” is a co-production with ABC News and XCON Productions. Carrie Cook and Marc Dorian serve as co-executive producers for ABC News. Christine Connor serves as executive producer and Christopher K. Dillon is co-executive producer for XCon Productions. CeCe Moore is a producer on the project.

Be sure to make a note about the date change, and set a reminder to catch the premiere next week. With all of the network finales and new series to stream on different platforms this week, you probably have enough to watch at the moment, and you can start the new series just as the others come to an end.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.