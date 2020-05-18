Netflix confirmed the premiere date for “The Umbrella Academy: Season 2,” which is now slated for July 31st. The popular series is based on the Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The live-action series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige, and is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix.

Steve Blackman serves as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will serve as co-executive producers on the project.

If you’re new to the series, the show’s description reads, “On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

Fans of the show can watch the Season 2 premiere date video below, the description adds, “On October 1, 1989, seven extraordinary humans were born. On July 31, 2020 they return. Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy streams July 31, only on Netflix.”

The video was created while the cast and crew were in self-isolation during the current health crisis, but an official Season 2 trailer should be available over the next few weeks.

