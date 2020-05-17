TruTV confirmed a greenlight of “Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party,” a six-episode half-hour series set to premiere on May 21st. The series features Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, collectively known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins. The self-filmed show virtually reunites the long-time friends, forced apart for the first time in over 25 years, as they sit down to break bread from their respective homes.

The network added, “Fans will see the guys like never before, by drawing back the curtain for an up close and personal glimpse at their lives while they practice social distancing.”

“The Impractical Jokers franchise continues to defy all expectations and we have the opportunity to deliver some much needed levity for fans right now” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV. “This new iteration comes at the perfect time for families looking for content to watch together at home.”

The official description reads, “Be a guest at a Dinner Party with the stars of Impractical Jokers every Thursday night! Join the guys as they dish about their week, their friendship and whatever else is thrown on their dinner table. Just because they can’t be together, doesn’t mean they have to stop laughing.”

“While all of us are social distancing, we wanted to find a fun way to lighten spirits and bring some laughter from our homes directly to our fans’ living rooms,” said The Tenderloins.” Although this isn’t our usual format, this new show is a unique and intimate way to entertain our fans and further our relationship with those who have come to know us across eight seasons of Impractical Jokers.”

The series comes on the heels of the network’s first-ever feature-length film “Impractical Jokers: The Movie,” which opened in theaters earlier this year with the highest per-screen average of all major theatrical releases in its first week. The Tenderloins are also the stars of TBS’s The Misery Index, hosted by Jameela Jamil and returning for season two on May 14th.

