ABC set a premiere date for “The Story of Soaps,” a two-hour prime-time television event that highlights soap opera’s impact on pop-culture. The special is slated to air on May 19th on ABC, and a few of the special guests include Alec Baldwin, Andy Cohen, Bryan Cranston, Carol Burnett, Denise Richards, Erika Jayne, John Stamos, Jon Hamm, Susan Lucci, and Vivica A. Fox.

“The Story of Soaps” marks the third time that ABC and PEOPLE have partnered on a documentary event. In August 2017, they teamed up for “The Story of Diana,” a two-night prime-time event that commemorated the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic passing at 36 years old and, in August 2018, for “The Story of the Royals,” a prime-time television event that documented the lives of the British royal family. “The Story of Diana” drew a combined cumulative audience of 12.7M Total Viewers over the course of its two-night event, and “The Story of the Royals” pulled in 10.1M viewers over the course of two nights.

The official description reads, ““The Story of Soaps” explores how no genre of television has laid deeper roots into our cultural consciousness and serialized storytelling than the soap opera. In today’s shifting television landscape, “The Story of Soaps” traces how female creators migrated from radio to television to become the dominant force in daytime for more than three decades. Today, that legacy is alive and well all over prime time and reality, and much of what propels modern television traces its roots back to those first sprawling, steamy storylines. “The Story of Soaps” takes an extensive look at this iconic, impactful genre and the cultural phenomenon its massive impact has had on the world at large.”

ABC released a quick preview of the event on social media. If you missed the trailer, you can watch that video below.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.