NBC renewed the hit series “Good Girls” for a fourth season. The announcement was made on social media, with select members of the cast telling fans that new episodes are on the way next year. “Good Girls” stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard, and a few of the stars streamed from their homes to share the good news with fans of the show.

Jenna Bans writes and executive produces, with Michael Weaver directing and executive producing. Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs also executive produce the project at NBC.

The show’s official Twitter account sent a message to fans saying, “Criminals, can you even? The #GoodGirls will be back for Season 4 on @NBC.” Universal Television produces the series.

The show’s third picked u not long after the events that ended season two. The Season 3 description adds “When we last saw Beth, she had just shot Rio as he was beating up Agent Turner. Now that he’s out of the picture, she’s ready to run the game and stay in control. The women each take on seemingly innocent jobs – Beth in a stationary store, Ruby in a nail salon and Annie as a valet – each with a special purpose to aid them in their new criminal enterprise. What happens as they expand their operation will have a ripple effect with their families.” The network added, “Meanwhile, Stan’s taken a job in security at a strip club to help keep a roof over his family and provide for them. Dean is working sales at a spa company where he’ll thrive but also encounter his own level of harassment and preferential treatment.”

The network released the announcement video on YouTube, and the description reads, “Are you ready for Season 4 of Good Girls? Join the cast and crew as they celebrate the happy news from their homes.”

