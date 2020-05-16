Tony Hawk is partnering with Vicarious Visions for remastered versions of the first two “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” titles. Both “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1” and “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2” will blend all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks, and combos that gamers remember from the ‘90s and ‘2000s with all-new, recreated levels. The remaster will also include songs from the original franchise.

The remastered versions will release on September 4, 2020, all in one package for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC through Steam.

“The original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series is a big factor in the evolution of modern skateboarding tricks and inspiring many of the pro skaters you know and love today,” said Tony Hawk. “I’m excited to help inspire a new generation of skateboarders and gamers – and existing fans – to grow the sport even further.”

The announcement added, “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will also include fan-favorite features from games across the entire original franchise, including revert, lip tricks, wall plant and original multiplayer game modes, both online and for local couch play. And yes, Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes are back! New to Create-A-Park this time around is a robust editor enabling new ways of customization. Players will be able to share parks online with friends and outfit skaters with customization options.”

The roster of original pro talent includes Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas, and Bob Burnquist. New features to the remaster include even more goals than before, added challenges to amp up gameplay and more.

“Getting the chance to bring back the original two games which had such a meaningful impact not only on gaming, but on an entire sports genre, has been an epic experience for our team, many of whom worked on the original series,” said Jen Oneal, Studio Head at Vicarious Visions. “We’re taking what you knew and loved from the original games and mixing that with enhanced creative tools which will allow gamers to invent brand new ways to play the game they love. We’re confident it will be the ultimate Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater experience fans have been asking for.”

Those who digitally pre-order Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC will receive access to the Warehouse Demo ahead of the game’s official launch. The demo will be available to download at a later date.

