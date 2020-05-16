Disney announced the new inspirational feature film “Clouds” this week, which will premiere exclusively on Disney+ this fall. The movie recently completed production in Montreal, and is based on the memoir Fly a Little Higher by Laura Sobiech, Zach Sobiech’s mother. Justin Baldoni directed and produced the film, which is the first narrative movie acquisition from the Disney+ Global Content team. The adaptation stars Fin Argus as Zach Sobiech, Sabrina Carpenter as his best friend and bandmate Sammy, Madison Iseman as Zach’s girlfriend Amy, Thomas Everett Scott and Neve Campbell as his parents, Laura and Rob.

You can read the original memoir from Laura Sobiech right here on Amazon.

The official description reads, “Clouds is the true story of Zach Sobiech, a musically gifted 17-year old living with a rare bone cancer (osteosarcoma). The film follows Zach’s journey over the course of his senior year as he navigates the complexities of love, friendship, family and leaving behind a musical legacy.”

“I fell in love with Zach’s infectious joy and spirit seven years ago when I made a short documentary about his life. Just before he passed, I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure the world heard his music,” said Baldoni. “In the age of COVID-19, with the future of the theatre business up in the air, it was extremely important to me to ensure Zach’s message of hope, faith and triumph in the face of adversity truly had the opportunity to touch as many hearts around the world as possible. That’s why I’m so excited to be partnering with Disney+ for my first film under our Wayfarer Studios banner, as it’s the perfect home and platform to bring Zach’s incredible story to the world.”

“Justin has created a poignant and uplifting tribute to Zach, whose story shows us the power of optimism, music, and human connection,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+. “As our team searches the world for stories that entertain and inspire, ‘Clouds’ is a fantastic fit for Disney+ and our global audience.”

“Clouds” is a Mad Chance/La Scala Films Production, co-financed by Wayfarer Studios, and produced by Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar, Justin Baldoni for Wayfarer Studios and Casey La Scala. Steve Sarowitz, Wendy S. Williams and Cate Adams are also executive producers, and Ben Simpson is a co-producer. Endeavor Content and Wayfarer Studios brokered the deal of the film.

