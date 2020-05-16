Disney reportedly added another familiar face to the Star Wars franchise, and this time it’s Timothy Olyphant. Multiple sources have confirmed that Olyphant will appear in “The Mandalorian: Season 2,” which is slated to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

The studio hasn’t publicly confirmed Olyphant’s role in the series, so fans will just have to wait for Olyphant to appear in the galaxy far, far, away. The other additional actors confirmed for Season 2 include Temuera Morrison, Rosario Dawson, and Michael Biehn.

This will be Olyphant’s first role on Disney+, he recently starred in the Netflix dark-comedy “Santa Clarita Diet.” His other projects include “Deadwood,” which was on HBO, and “Justified,” which was on FX. His role on “Justified” eared him an Emmy nomination for best actor in a drama.

In movies, Olyphant recently starred in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. He is expected to appear in “The Starling” from director Theodore Melfi, which also features Laura Harrier, Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, and Emily Tremaine.

During “Star Wars Day,” on May 4th, Disney premiered “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.” The special featured Jon Favreau and select members of the cast and crew as they shared a look at the making of the series. The event was an eight-episode documentary series that featured an intimate look at “The Mandalorian: Season 1.” Each chapter explored a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

Disney stated that the second season was already finished filming before production projects were shut-down because of the ongoing health crisis. The shutdown delays didn’t impact the second season’s premiere, and the new episodes are expected to launch on the platform this Fall.

