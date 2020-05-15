Netflix announced a new thriller called “Trigger Warning” starring Jessica Alba. Mouly Surya will direct, her previous film “Marlina The Murderer in Four Acts” premiered as an official Directors’ Fortnight selection at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The movie was also Indonesia’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards.

According to Netflix, Josh Olson and John Brancato will write the script, with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee producing. Jessica Alba will serve as an executive producer on the project.

The logline reads, “A traumatized veteran inherits her grandfather’s bar after his untimely death, and is faced with a moral dilemma as she discovers the truth behind his death.”

Alba’s past credits include James Cameron’s “Dark Angel,” “Sin City,” and “Fantastic Four,” and she currently stars and executive produces “LA’s Finest” alongside Gabrielle Union. The series is a spinoff from Jerry Bruckheimer’s “Bad Boys” franchise, and it’s slated to return for a second season this June. Alba is also working on a Disney+ documentary series currently going by the name “Parenting Without Borders,” which she will host and executive produce. That series is based on the book of the same name, and the travel series will follow Alba as she immerses herself with families around the world, exploring the parenting beliefs and practices shaping families today. Alba also leads The Honest Company and Honest Beauty, which she founded in 2012.

Netflix’s upcoming schedule includes the comedy special “Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything,” set to debut on May 19th, the same day that “Sweet Magnolias” premieres on the platform. “Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall” releases the next day, followed by the premiere of “Control Z” on May 22nd, with the release of “The Lovebirds.” Thriller fans can also look for the season premiere of “White Lines” on May 15th.

The other major releases in May to keep on your radar include the “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” stand-up special on May 26th, as well as the “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” documentary on May 27th, and the workplace comedy “Space Force” on May 29th.

