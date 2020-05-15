Apple’s workplace comedy series “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is returning with a special episode on May 22nd. The special event is called “Mythic Quest: Quarantine,” and it’s a new episode filmed entirely on iPhone.

The official description reads, “Mythic Quest: Quarantine is a new, half-hour installment that finds the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time tasked with working from home. Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (Rob McElhenney) struggle with solitude, while Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (David Hornsby) start a charitable competition. Assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) tries to explain video-conferencing to CW (F. Murray Abraham) with mixed results. To produce the episode, the cast and crew worked remotely in multiple locations across the country.”

“Mythic Quest: Quarantine” is written by star, co-creator and executive producer Rob McElhenney, co-creator and executive producer Megan Ganz and executive producer and star David Hornsby; and, reunites the ensemble cast including McElhenney, Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Ashly Burch, David Hornsby, Craig Mazin, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Jessie Ennis, and Humphrey Ker.

“Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate,” said Rob McElhenney. “Yes we’ve all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that.

“We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality. Thankfully, we’re living in a time when everyone’s got a camera in their pocket. Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew, allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days. We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game.

The complete first season is now streaming globally on Apple TV+, and has already been picked up for a second season.

