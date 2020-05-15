The popular Netflix series “Alexa & Katie” is returning with all-new episodes this summer. The video streaming service announced that “Season 3: Part 4” of the show will be available to stream on June 13th, so avoid any spoilers and set a reminder if you’re a fan of the duo. The series stars Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Tiffany Thiessen, Jolie Jenkins, Eddie Shin, Emery Kelly, and Finn Carr. Heather Wordham served as showrunner on the series, which will be releasing its final 8 episodes for you to enjoy.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “Now in its third season, Alexa & Katie has become an acclaimed TV series for its ability to tackle a serious topic like cancer in a lighthearted and approachable way unlike any kids show before it. Its portrayal of friendship, family dynamics and humor have spoken to so many young viewers and has been instrumental in creating a path at Netflix for content that speaks to teens.” Netflix added, “In the final episodes of the series, summer is over and Alexa and Katie are starting their senior year. They’ve been through so much together — but there’s still more to come.”

If you’re looking for something to stream on Netflix, you have some options. You can jump into “White Lines,” a new adult-thriller series slated to premiere on the platform on May 15th. The comedy special “Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” is set to debut on May 19th, the same day that “Sweet Magnolias” premieres on the platform. “Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall” releases the next day, followed by the premiere of “Control Z” on May 22nd, with the release of “The Lovebirds.”

The other major releases in May to keep on your radar include the “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” stand-up special on May 26th, as well as the “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” documentary on May 27th, and the workplace comedy “Space Force” on May 29th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.