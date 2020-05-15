Universal Pictures is purging the thriller “Forever Purge” from the summer schedule. The Blumhoues project was slated to release on July 10th, one week ahead of the Warner Bros Pictures tent-pole “Tenet,” but now it’s release date is stuck at TBD. Everardo Grout directed the movie, working from a screenplay by the franchise’s creator James DeMonaco. The film features Ana de la Reguera, Leven Rambin, Susie Abromeit, and Tenoch Huerta.

Unlike other movies like “No Time to Die” and “Fast 9,” both of which have budgets over $250M, there’s a chance that “Forever Purge” could skip a theatrical release and launch on the on-demand market. Universal Pictures hasn’t made any confirmations at this time, so fans will have to keep “Forever Purge” on their radar over the next few months.

Solstice Studios’ Russell Crowe movie “Unhinged” is currently the first wide-release planned since theaters closed down across the country. That film is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 1st and could serve as a test-case for other studios.

The Purge franchise has always benefited from the summer box office, with the first film in the franchise opening in May 2013 and grossing over $89M worldwide. In 2014, “The Purge Anarchy” moved to July and made almost $112M globally. “The Purge Election Year” stuck with the July release date and made over $118M for the studio, and a prequel was made in 2018 called “The First Purge,” and the film made $137M with a July debut.

The box office schedule will be an ever-changing list of dates for the next few months. Studios like Disney, Marvel, Sony Pictures, and Universal Pictures will jostle for the best dates this fall, and franchises will space out their big-releases in the new year for the highest gains. Moviegoers will just have to adapt to the landscape, and prepare for an avalanche of new films to watch when conditions improve.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studio.

