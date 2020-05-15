Warner Bros. Pictures is already working on the next “Mad Max” installment, but it won’t be a sequel to the story. According to an interview with The New York Times, George Miller explained that a prequel movie is in the works, based on Charlize Theron’s character from the 2015 hit “Fury Road.” The director said that the story will focus on Furiosa, but it will be an origin story for the character and that Charlize Theron isn’t expected to play the role. Instead, a new actor will take over the character to portray a 20-something Furiosa.

This goes against the current trend of de-aging actors to play younger versions of themselves, a technique used in Marvel movies and Netflix’s “The Irishman.” The project is still in the early stages, and no casting information has been announced, but a search is on for a younger actor to take the role.

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” Miller said. “Despite the valiant attempts on ‘The Irishman,’ I think there’s still an uncanny valley.”

The original “Mad Max: Fury Road” didn’t dive into Furiosa’s past, so it will be a new story for fans of the franchise. In the film, Furiosa betrays Immortan Joe to save the concubines and eventually teams up with Max.

Warner Bros. Pictures released “Mad Max: Fury Road” in 2015, and the film had a $45M domestic opening before grossing over $375M worldwide. George Miller directed the film, which featured Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, and Zoë Kravitz.

“Fury Road” received ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. In the end, the film won six Academy Awards, picking up Oscars for Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.