CBS All Access is adding another Star Trek show to the frachise. The platform announced a series order for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. According to the announcement, the series will feature fan favorites from season two of “Star Trek: Discovery,” with Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on STAR TREK: DISCOVERY last season,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to ‘Star Trek.’”

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded STAR TREK: DISCOVERY last season, we meant it,” said Alex Kurtzman. “These iconic characters have a deep history in ‘Star Trek’ canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the ‘Star Trek’ universe.”

“This is a dream come true, literally,” said Akiva Goldsman. “I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I’m honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry and the fine folks at CBS.”

Akiva Goldsman wrote the series premiere, working from a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet will all serve as executive producers, along with Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers on the project. Akiva Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a key part of the creative team on “Star Trek Picard” as well.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” joins “Star Trek: Picard, and the series “Star Trek Discovery” is returning with season three later this year. Fans of the franchise can also look forward to the first animated series, “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan, and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. A CG-animated “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.