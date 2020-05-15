Amazon set a premiere date for Richard Tanne’s “Chemical Hearts” drama, confirming that the movie will be available to stream on August 21st. Tanne wrote and directed the movie, which is based on the book of the same name by Krystal Sutherland. The film stars Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Pena, and C.J. Hoff.

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

The film’s official description reads, “Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he’s been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart), and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is.”

Alex Saks and Richard Tanne produced the drama, with Lili Reinhart serving as executive producer on the project.

Reinhart’s YA drama “Riverdale” is still going strong on the CW. The network recently confirmed a Season 5 renewal for the drama, and the show will move to Wednesdays to act as the lead-in for the second season of the popular show “Nancy Drew.” The CW outlined most of the network’s Fall and Winter schedule, adding new shows like “Walker” and “Kung Fu” to its roster of established hits. The DC adaptations are still going strong, with “Superman & Louis” joining other DC properties like “Batwoman,” “Supergirl,” “The Flash,” “Black Lightning,” and others.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.