The season finale of NBC’s “The Voice” is set to premiere on May 19th, and the competition is ending on a high note. “Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton will all perform during the live two-hour season finale, and Shelton will be joined by Gwen Stefani for his performance. NBC also confirmed that the season finale will also feature performances by the Jonas Brothers with KAROL G, Bon Jovi, and Lady Antebellum.

This year’s competition is a little different, as five artists are scheduled to compete for “The Voice” title. The five finalists are Toneisha Harris and Todd Tilghman from Team Blake, Micah Iverson from Team Kelly, CammWess from Team Legend, and Thunderstorm Artis from Team Nick. All four coaches have an artist competing in the finale this year, but only Blake Shelton has two artists up for the title.

The finalists will perform on May 18th, and the winner will be revealed on the two-hour live telecast on May 19th on NBC. The lineup includes Grammy Award-winning Kelly Clarkson performing her new single “I Dare You,” and Grammy and Golden Globe Award-nominated Nick Jonas will perform a special cover of “Until We Meet Again.”

EGOT-winning John Legend will perform a medley including his #1 hit single “All of Me”, his moving rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” as well as his new single “Conversations in the Dark” from his upcoming new album “Bigger Love” due out on June 19th. Blake Shelton and Grammy winning artist Gwen Stefani will perform their hit “Nobody But You,” which spent two weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Then, the Jonas Brothers will perform their newly released single “X” featuring Latin Grammy Award-winning reggaeton superstar KAROL G.

Viewers can also watch for Bon Jovi, who will perform the new single “Limitless” from the album “Bon Jovi 2020,” which will be released this fall. Lady Antebellum will perform their latest single “Champagne Night,” which was created on the Season Two premiere of NBC’s hit songwriter series “Songland.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.