Disney is working on a Percy Jackson series adaptation for the Disney+ streaming service. The confirmation came from Rick Riordan, the author of the original book series, who announced the adaptation on Twitter in a video with his wife.

In a follow-up statement on social media, Riordan added, “We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky & I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show.”

The Percy Jackson series is stretched across several novels. Along with “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Lightning Thief,” which seems to be the centerpiece of Season 1, there is also “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Titan’s Curse,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Battle of the Labyrinth,” and “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Last Olympian.” There are also two companion novels in the series.

20th Century FOX adapted two of the films into feature-length movies, and they were based on the “Lightning Thief” in 2010 and “Sea of Monsters” in 2013. The adaptations were met with mixed reviews, but the films brought in over $420M for the studio. Disney acquired the rights when it bought 20th Century FOX, which is now 20th Century Films.

No directors or casting announcements have been made at this time, and we don’t have an estimated launch window for the series. Fans will just have to wait until the project moves into production to get more details on the new series. Until then, you have time to catch up on the reading. You can find the collection of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” stories right here on Amazon.

