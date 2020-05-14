The CW outlined the network’s upcoming winter schedule, which is slated to being in January 2021. The company also detailed part of the Fall 2020 schedule, which has new originals and acquired scripted series, along with alternative programming. The new updates were announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The CW Network.

“This year, The CW has made the proactive strategic decision to launch its new season in January 2021, rolling out a line-up of our signature returning series which will be joined next year by our four new series, including the return of the DC’s most iconic superhero in Superman & Louis, the return of the Texas Rangers in Walker, the reimagined Kung Fu and the rebellious drama The Republic of Sarah. And by moving our new season to January, we are stocking our fall with a balance of original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming that fits The CW brand and provides fresh programming through the fourth quarter,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW. “In 2021, The CW will have more original scripted programming throughout the year, week in and week out, than we have ever had, fueling our multiplatform ecosystem, which combines linear TV, our best in class AVOD services and unparalleled reach on social media. Additionally, next year, The CW will have full stacking rights to eight series to stream on our free, ad-supported digital platforms.”

“As we manage the current crisis, we’ve developed a methodical programming strategy for this year and well in to next that we believe works for The CW, our advertisers, affiliates and audience, while keeping the health and safety of our productions and creative partners front of mind,” Pedowitz added.

The drama “All American” is returning for a third year, leading Monday nights ahead of “Black Lightning: Season 4.” DC’s “The Flash: Season 7” heads to Tuesdays, working as the lead-in for the new series “Superman & Louis.”

Fans of “Riverdale” can catch Season 5 on Wednesdays, followed by “Nancy Drew: Season 2.” Jared Padalecki returns to The CW as the star of “Walker” on Thursday nights, followed by “Legacies: Season 3.”

In alternative programming, you can watch “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on Fridays, followed by “Whose Line is It Anyway.” Over the weekend, DC fans can watch “Batwoman: Season 2” on Sundays, followed by “Charmed: Season 3.”

Additionally, The CW has seven original scripted series lined up for its 2021 midseason which includes two new series, “Kung Fu” and “The Republic of Sarah,” joining “DC’S Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “In the Dark,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” and “Supergirl.”

Looking ahead to the Fourth Quarter 2020, the schedule includes a mix of original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming. These include the previously reported series “Swamp Thing,” “Tell Me a Story,” “Coroner,” and “Dead Pixels,” along with “Pandora,” “The Outpost,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “World’s Funniest Animals,” and “Masters of Illusion.”

The official description for “Superman & Louis” reads, “In SUPERMAN & LOIS,after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent(Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives.”

The description for “Walker” adds, “WALKER, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, “Herman’s Head”) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, “The Game”). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.”

