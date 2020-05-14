NBC confirmed on Thursday that the network picked up the hit medical series “Transplant,” a show that is already dominating the charts on Canada’s CTV network. NBC has had several popular medical series in the past, including “ER,” “New Amsterdam,” and “Chicago Med.,” and the network is hoping to add “Transplant” to that list of success stories

Since “Transplant” premiered on February 26th on CTV, the show has built a strong audience. The medical drama is the most-watched Canadian series with total viewers this broadcast year, and the show has seen ongoing week-over-week audience growth. NBC is hoping to continue that trend when launching the series domestically.

The official description reads, “The 13-episode series centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.”

“Transplant” stars Hamza Haq (“Quantico”), Laurence Leboeuf (“The Disappearance”), John Hannah (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Jim Watson (“Mary Kills People”) and Ayisha Issa (“Polar”). Creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry, and Tara Woodbury.

Developed at CTV, “Transplant” is produced by Sphère Média Plus in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles worldwide distribution for the series.

Earlier today, NBC unveiled the Peacock Originals that are set to premiere when the streaming service launches in June. Those include “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” and “Intelligence,” as well the sports-orientated projects “Lost Speedways” and “In Deep with Ryan Lochte.” Premium members will also be able to stream the entire full-length film “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.”

