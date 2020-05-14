Netflix released another trailer for “White Lines,” a new thriller series slated to premiere on the platform on May 15th. The series comes from Álex Pina, the creator of “Money Heist,” and the producers of the hit Netflix series “The Crown.” The show features Pedro Casablanc, Belén López, Marta Milans, Javi Coll, Jade Alleyne, Tallulah Evans, Joonas Saartamo, and Juan Carlos Vellido, and you’ll be able to dive into the show this weekend.

The video streaming service described the series saying, “When the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened. Her investigation will lead her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.”

You can add the series to your watchlist if you’re looking for a new thriller series to binge through this weekend, but you have several Netflix options to choose from. The comedy special “Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” is set to debut on May 19th, the same day that “Sweet Magnolias” premieres on the platform. “Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall” releases the next day, followed by the premiere of “Control Z” on May 22nd, with the release of “The Lovebirds.”

The other major releases in May to keep on your radar include the “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” stand-up special on May 26th, as well as the “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” documentary on May 27th, and the workplace comedy “Space Force” on May 29th.

The “White Lines” video’s description added, “Some nights are so big, you’ll never recover. On May 15, discover an island paradise full of drugs, music, sex…and murder”.

