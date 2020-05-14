Nintendo is inviting players back to the colorful, paper-crafted world of “Paper Mario” in a new Nintendo Switch game launching this summer. Princess Peach, Mario, and Luigi are attending the kingdom’s origami festival in “Paper Mario: The Origami King,” available on the Nintendo Switch on July 17th. In the story, King Olly, who claims to be the ruler of the Origami Kingdom, has hatched a devious plot that endangers everything Mario holds dear.

“Paper Mario: The Origami King delivers a grand new adventure on Nintendo Switch for players to wrap themselves up in,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This game marks the debut of the Paper Mario series on Nintendo Switch, expanding the vast library of games with another standout entry in a beloved franchise.”

Nintendo added, “King Olly unleashes his plan to fold the entire world. Just when matters couldn’t get worse, he’s bound Princess Peach’s Castle in giant, colored streamers and transported it to a distant mountain. He’s even transformed Bowser’s minions into Folded Soldiers and enlisted them in his treacherous cause. Luckily, Mario is equipped with a range of new tools at his disposal to help secure victory.”

The company explained that one of Mario’s new abilities, called 1000-Fold Arms, allows players to interact with the landscape by “stretching out and pulling, peeling and revealing new locations,” this helps you find new areas and hidden surprises. Along the way, players will enlist the help of characters, like King Olly’s good-natured sister Olivia, along with a range of unlikely allies, including Bowser.

“Paper Mario: The Origami King” also introduces a new ring-based battle system that lets you test your puzzle-solving skills to line up scattered enemies and maximize damage. Nintendo also released a first look trailer for the game, which you can see below.

