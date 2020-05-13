Netflix is partnering with Reese Witherspoon and her company Hello Sunshine to produce two romantic comedy features. According to Netflix, Witherspoon will also star in both projects.

The first project, “Your Place or Mine,” is based on an original script from Aline Brosh McKenna, who will be making her feature directorial debut. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will produce the film through Aggregate Films, as part of their first-look deal with Netflix, alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and McKenna for Lean Machine.

Back in 2018, Netflix announced a multi-year deal with Aggregate, covering film, television, and documentaries. Jason Bateman executive produces, stars and directs “OZARK.”

The second project is “The Cactus,” which is based on Sarah Haywood’s New York Times Bestselling novel of the same name and was Reese’s Book Club pick in June, 2019. Witherspoon and Neustadter will produce for Hello Sunshine.

“We have been looking for the right feature opportunities to collaborate with Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and the entire team at Netflix for a while and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with them on these two romantic comedies,” said Witherspoon. “Both Sarah Haywood’s and Aline Brosh McKenna’s stories blend everything we love about traditional RomComs with strong, smart and determined female leads.

“Jason and I are thrilled to be producing Aline’s feature directorial debut with our great friends and partners at Netflix, and with a giant talent and friend like Reese and Hello Sunshine,” said Michael Costigan on behalf of Aggregate Films. “This is the perfect home for our movie, and with the ideal creative partners to be making a sophisticated and very contemporary romantic comedy that we believe global audiences will be excited to see.”

“We are thrilled to work alongside our long-standing partners and friends, Jason and Michael at Aggregate on ‘Your Place or Mine,’” said Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Films. “They brought us this brilliantly funny romantic comedy from Aline that we immediately fell in love with and can’t wait to work with the Aggregate and Hello Sunshine teams on bringing it to life.”

Stuber added, “Reese and her team at Hello Sunshine have made a tremendous mark on the industry and we’re excited to have found two terrific projects to collaborate with them on.”

“I’m the hugest Reese Witherspoon fan on earth, not just of her immense talents as an actor but also her producing skills,” said Brosh McKenna. “I couldn’t be more excited to direct this movie for Netflix, working alongside Aggregate and Hello Sunshine.”

The official description for “Your Place or Mine” reads, “Two long-distance best friends change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.”

In The Cactus, “An unexpected pregnancy at 45 causes a reserved woman to rethink the structured life she has created for herself and leads her on an unconventional journey toward love, family and learning to embrace the unexpected. The Cactus was published on May 7, 2019 by Park Row.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.