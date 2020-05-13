The long-delayed “The New Mutants” movie, which takes place within the former “X-Men” universe, is back on the box office schedule. Disney announced that the film is now slated for August 28th, giving superhero fans another movie to keep on their radar if theaters open up this summer.

“The New Mutants” features Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga, and was originally slated to open in April 2020 before theaters started closing across the country. The film’s official description reads, “An original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

Disney also slated the 20th Century film “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” moving the film from February 26, 2021, to April 23, 2021. Earlier in the year, Disney moved “Mulan” to July 24th, and the PIXAR film “SOUL” to November 20th.

Over at Marvel Studios, the films were simply delayed because of the ongoing health crisis, delaying the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 slate. “Black Widow” moved to November 7th, pushing back “The Eternals” to February 12, 2021.

“The New Mutants” will have some superhero competition at the box office if the schedule doesn’t change. Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing “Wonder Woman 1984” on August 14th, a film that was originally scheduled to release on June 5th. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Connie Nielsen are starring in that project, and the studio’s description reads, “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.”

