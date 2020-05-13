Katy Perry is Amazon Music’s next featured artist, and she’s ready to debut her brand new single. Perry will take the stage during Amazon’s next Friday Live performance series, bringing a stripped-down set and intimate conversations to fans on Amazon.com/live. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 am P.T. on Friday, May 15th, and fans are invited to watch Katy perform her new song, “Daisies,” for the first time on its release day, as well as “Roar” and “Never Really Over”.

“‘Daisies’ is an anthemic celebration of the resilience of the human spirit,” said Katy. “I wrote this song as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. I’m looking forward to joining Amazon Music this week to perform ‘Daisies’ for the first time ever.”

Prior to the show, fans can submit questions for Katy by commenting on her social posts or by sending her questions via chat during the livestream. To get ready for the single’s release and her performance, fans can now visit Katy’s digital flower shop, ‘Katy’s Daisies’, to send virtual bouquets and messages to friends & loved ones.

Katy is joining Amazon Music for this performance to bring awareness to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Viewers will have the option to learn more about this vital effort to help those in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic while viewing the stream.

This Friday’s live stream with Katy Perry and future performances in the series will be available to stream at 10 am P.T. on Fridays by visiting Amazon Live – Amazon.com/live – on desktop, mobile, Fire tablet, or via the Amazon Shopping App on Fire TV. You can set a reminder to catch the performance on the livestream channel, and see if your question gets answered when Perry takes the stage.

