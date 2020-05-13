Shudder announced that the platform has acquired all rights in its territories to the horror-comedy “Scare Package,” from creators Aaron B. Koontz and Cameron Burns. The anthology film, which screened at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain, features seven stories from a range of horror subgenres. “Scare Package” will premiere on Shudder in the U.S., Canada, and the UK on June 18.

“We are delighted to introduce a new generation of horror voices in this smart, funny, gory, ode to horror that is Scare Package,” said Emily Gotto, Shudder’s Director of Global Acquisitions & Co-Production.

“People say this often, but we mean it: This truly is a movie made by horror fans, for horror fans. And we have the tears, sweat and 40+ gallons of blood to prove it. So, to be able to partner this love-letter with Shudder was a dream come true and hopefully can be a wild and hilarious distraction in our newly confined times,” said producer and segment director Aaron B. Koontz.

The description reads, “In Scare Package, Chad, the owner of Rad Chad’s Horror Emporium, recounts a series of bone-chilling, blood-splattered tales to illustrate the rules of the horror genre to his newest employee. Each story takes aim at different tropes, paying homage to and subverting the timeless clichés of the beloved genre with a cast that includes Noah Segan, Baron Vaughn, Chase Williamson, Jocelyn DeBoer, Jeremy King, wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes, Toni Trucks, Hawn Tran and more. “

The film was produced by Austin-based genre production company Paper Street Pictures and developed by Koontz and Burns, who are currently in post-production on the witchy-western The Pale Door and previously collaborated on the horror-thriller Camera Obscura for NBCUniversal. Additional producers included Alex Euting, Shawn Talley, and Ashleigh Snead for Paper Street as well as Kris Phipps. Graham Northcote served as Executive Producer. The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder and Aaron B. Koontz on behalf of Paper Street Pictures.

