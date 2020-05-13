Amazon announced a line of Fire HD 8 tablets on Wednesday, introducing new models of the Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.

“The new Fire HD 8 tablets offer the features that everyone in the family wants – great content, more storage, longer battery life – at a price that is incredibly affordable,” said Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices. “We’ve made the all-new Fire HD 8 even better with faster performance, 32GB of internal storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and easier charging with USB-C—all for only $89.99. For only $20 more, the Fire HD 8 Plus packs even more power with 50% more RAM, hassle-free wireless charging, and six months of Kindle Unlimited included. With access to millions of movies, TV shows, books, songs, magazines, Alexa, and more—Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are the perfect tablets for entertainment.”

You can find the new models right here on Amazon.

The new Fire HD 8 ofers an 8” 1280 x 800 HD display with over 1M pixels. The display runs on a 2.0 GHz quad-core CPU, which is 30% faster than previous models. This model features 2GB RAM, and you can choose between 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD. Users can also take advantage of unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets.

The Fire HD 8 also has an improved battery, and Amazon claims that the new model features up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life. You can charge the device from the USB-C port, which should be a welcomed upgrade for users hoping to consolidate their cords. “Game Mode” is new, and offers a distraction-free, optimized gaming experience that lets you focus on your game without interference from notifications.

The Fire HD 8 Plus is only $20 more and features 3GB RAM, coupled with the 2.0 GHz quad-core processor. When used with a compatible wireless charging dock, the Fire HD 8 Plus features wireless charging. The box includes a 9W adapter that charges your tablet in less than four hours.

