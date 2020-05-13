HBO Max is set to launch in May, and the network unveiled the future slate that is expected to entice viewers to subscribe to the service. Following the video streaming service’s spring launch, the next wave of titles coming to the platform begins on June 18th, with regular content drops to follow throughout the summer and into August.

Highlights in June include the entire first season of the unscripted kids adventure competition series “Karma,” led by YouTube host Michelle Khare, as well as the original second season of the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol.” Other June releases include the original second season of Sesame Workshop’s animated series “Esme & Roy;” a brand new third season of the comedy thriller “Search Party;” and the new animated-special “Adventure Time: Distant Lands BMO.”

In July, viewers can stream the premiere of the three-part documentary series “Expecting Amy,” and the adult animated-comedy “Close Enough,” from the creator of the Emmy-winning “Regular Show.” HBO Max is also launching the multi-generational family docusoap “The House of Ho,” and the Cartoon Network Studios’ animated children’s series “Tig n’ Seek.” At the end of the month, HBO Max is launching the U.S. premieres of the scripted comedy “Frayed,” and the unscripted heartwarming British animal rescue series “The Dog House.”

In August, HBO Max is releasing Seth Rogen’s comedy feature, “An American Pickle,” which will world premiere as the first HBO Max original film on the platform under the Warner Max label.

“Shortly after the initial launch our monthly strategy kicks in, as we introduce great new originals every month throughout the year,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV.

“We want to provide audiences with a wide-ranging and consistent flow of high-quality programming across all genres,” added Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “From scripted series and intimate documentaries, to premium animation for kids and adults, to feature length films from teams at the top of their game, our creators bring it all, each with their own unique take, building a slate of originals that is nothing short of amazing.”

These new titles will join the previously announced day one Max Originals “Love Life,” a scripted comedy starring Anna Kendrick; Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary “On the Record;” as well as an underground ballroom dance competition series, and a series hosted by LaurDIY. The platform is also hosting the all-new “Looney Tunes” Cartoons from Warner Bros. Animation;,and Sesame Workshop’s “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.”

HBO’s summer premieres will also launch on the platform as they debut on HBO, including “I May Destroy You,” executive produced, written by, and starring Michaela Coel on June 7th; the 1930s Los Angeles drama “Perry Mason,” starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys on June 21st; the six-part documentary series “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” based on the best-selling book by Michelle McNamara on June 28th; the fourth season of the anthology series “Room 104” airing July 24th; and from Misha Green and executive producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, the drama series “Lovecraft Country,” airing on HBO this August.

Newly announced library series available at launch that you can binge through include “The Alienist,” “Impractical Jokers,” and Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken.” Additionally, HBO Max confirmed BBC shows available on day one will also include the U.S. premieres of “Trigonometry,” a love story about three people who are made for each other; the comedy “Ghosts,” about a group of former inhabitants who haunt a country mansion “Home,” following an average family and the refugee who escapes in the boot of their car; and the comedy “Stath Lets Flats” where a rubbish lettings agent aims to take over the family business in North London.

HBO Max will also offer BBC Studios titles including the “Doctor Who” spin-off “Torchwood,” “Luther,” starring Idris Elba; the nine-part miniseries “The Honorable Woman;” Ricky Gervais’ original mockumentary “The Office;” and seasons 17-25 of the hit car show “Top Gear.”

You can find the official descriptions for the content below, as described by HBO.

KARMA: Available June 18th

Karma takes sixteen contestants, ranging in age from 12 to 15, completely off the grid, away from parents and the normal comforts of home, to solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma setting the rules. This adventure competition series, led by YouTube host Michelle Khare, will test the mental and physical stamina of its young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game. Focus, giving, humility, growth, connection, change, and patience are the path to becoming the “Karma Champion.” But more importantly, the players learn one of life’s most profound lessons: “What you give out, you get back.”

ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS – BMO : Available June 25th

Return to the Land of Ooo and beyond in Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Based on the animated series Adventure Time created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, these four breakout specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is BMO, which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

DOOM PATROL SEASON TWO: Available June 25th

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

ESME & ROY: Available on June 25th

Esme and Roy are best friends — and the best monstersitters in Monsterdale! The animated series from the makers of Sesame Street will bring little viewers into a colorful world where even the littlest monsters can overcome big challenges together.

SEARCH PARTY: Available on June 25th

Search Party is a comedy thriller about a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings whose search for a long-lost missing friend leads them down a dark and shocking path of no return. Seasons one and two of the series will be available on HBO Max at launch, May 27th. Season three, premiering June 25th, finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight. Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, and it becomes increasingly clear that the group may not have brunch together again for quite some time.

CLOSE ENOUGH: Available on July 9th

From JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy Award-winning Regular Show comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east side of Los Angeles. They’re navigating that transitional time in your 30s when life is about growing up, but not growing old. It’s about juggling work, kids, and pursuing your dreams, while avoiding time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins. Their life may not be ideal but for now, it’s close enough.

EXPECTING AMY: Available on July 9th

Expecting Amy is an unfiltered three-part documentary that shows the struggle, strength and ambition that has made Amy Schumer one of the singular comic voices of all time. It takes viewers behind-the-scenes as Schumer battles through an extraordinarily difficult pregnancy while documenting the formation of a comedy special. Schumer continues touring to prepare for the taping in Chicago that she isn’t sure she will be able to execute. It focuses on pulling the curtain completely back on her marriage to husband Chris Fischer, and the journey to his diagnosis on the autism spectrum. From hospitalizations to going out in front of a crowd of thousands, to quiet moments at home with her family, Schumer shares it all. Beginning the day she found out she was pregnant, through the birth of her child, she showcases her incredible journey on the road, revealing the challenges of pregnancy, marriage and the execution of creating a stand-up special. Expecting Amy offers a hilarious and raw 360-degree look at this new stage of her life. It’s like Jerry Seinfeld’s movie “Comedian,” if he had been pregnant. With her family and friends along for the ride to support her and keep her sane and balanced, she does it all with perseverance, heart and the priceless sense of humor she’s known for.

THE HOUSE OF HO: Available on July 16th

Patriarch Binh Ho and his wife Hue Ho immigrated from Vietnam to the United States with little money, relying on hard work to establish the ultimate American dream. The power couple has built a multimillion-dollar bank, a real estate development company, and a new generation of American Hos. The series pulls back the curtain on their lavish Houston lifestyle and showcases the tight family connections that unite them as well as the multi-generational outrageous drama that ensues. The featured family includes patriarch Binh Ho, matriarch Hue Ho, their daughter Judy Ho, their son Washington Ho and his wife Lesley Ho, Aunt Tina, and Cousin Sammy.

TIG N’ SEEK: Available on July 23rd

From creator Myke Chilian, Tig n’ Seek follows an upbeat and eccentric 8-year-old boy named Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek. Tiggy not only works at the Department of Lost and Found, finding lost items all throughout Wee-Gee City, he lives there too! Though he tries to help his friends whenever he can, his over-eagerness and neurotic quirks often lead to chaos in the Department. Tiggy’s partner and best friend is his cat, Gweeseek. She’s a graceful, friendly kitty who appears to be a normal cat, but is also capable of inventing extraordinary gadgets to help her friends in times of need. Join Tig n’ Seek as they navigate the wacky day-to-day dilemmas of working at the Department of Lost and Found.

THE DOG HOUSE: Available on July 30th

There are nearly nine million dogs in Britain – but finding the right homes for them isn’t always easy. Set inside a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners, The Dog House bears witness to the joy, comedy and pathos of the human-dog dating experience. Each episode records the arrivals of unwanted pets complete with heart-rending tales of abandonment. At the same time, they tell stories of families, couples, and singletons, all carrying their own baggage of poignant and touching backstory and hoping their lives might be transformed by the introduction of a new four-legged friend. The climax of each story is the theatre of the meet. Multiple fixed cameras mounted inside a special pen observe every beat of the first meetings between the dogs and their prospective new owners. Will the nervous dog come out of its shell? Will there be a connection? Will lives be changed forever?

FRAYED: Available on July 30th

Set in 1989, this comedy follows the journey of Sammy Cooper, a fabulously wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her hometown in Newcastle, Australia. In coming home, Sammy must revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager years ago.

AN AMERICAN PICKLE: Available on August 6th

Based on Simon Rich’s 2013 New Yorker novella, An American Pickle stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.

