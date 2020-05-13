The friendly voice cast of “SpongeBob SquarePants” is hosting a virtual table read to recreate fan-favorite moments from Nickelodeon’s longest-running animated series. The special is set to premiere on June 5th on Nickelodeon, and fans will hear from Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) during a half-hour virtually produced event.

The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special will feature animation from the original episodes alongside the voice cast’s re-creation of beloved scenes. Voting on a selection of scenes is now open on NickPlay.com, where fans can pick from classic moments, including “Band Rehearsal,” “Alaskan Bull Worm,” “I’m Dirty Dan,” and more. The special will also include the best one-liners, iconic quotes and a performance of a brand-new rendition of the “F.U.N. Song.”

“SpongeBob SquarePants” ranks as television’s number-one animated series with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11 year to date. The series was created by Stephen Hillenburg and is produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller serve as co-executive producers.

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the number-one kids’ animated series on TV for the last 17 years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases, and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base.

SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

