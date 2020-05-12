Netflix ordered eight, one-hour episodes of “Sweet Tooth,” a new series based on characters created for DC by Jeff Lemire. The series features Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, and Will Forte. Netflix also confirmed that James Brolin will voice the narrator in the show.

The description reads, “Sweet Tooth is the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.”

Jim Mickle serves as executive producer, writer, director, and co-showrunner on the series. Beth Schwartz also serves as executive producer, writer, and co-showrunner. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran also serve as executive producers, with Evan Moore serving as producer.

Most of the DC shows are on The CW network, so it’s interesting to see Netflix grabbing a few of the comics. The popular series on the CW include “Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “The Flash,” “Legacies,” and “Supergirl.” New DC content is on the way to the HBO platform HBO Max, but casting and particular details haven’t been confirmed at this time.

In movies, DC is working on Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” “The Flash,” and “Shazam 2,” but fans will have to wait a few more months before they start appearing in theaters. “The Batman” was delayed until October 1, 2021, and “The Flash” is scheduled for June 3, 2022. Down the road, the “Shazam” sequel is slated for theaters on November 4, 2022. Fans can look forward to “Wonder Woman: 1984,” which is currently scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, 2020.

