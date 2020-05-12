Netflix and Fandango are developing a new series based on The Lying Life of Adults, the latest novel by the Italian novelist Elena Ferrante. The book, released by Edizioni E/O in Italy on November 7, 2019, will be launched globally in 25 countries on September 1st 2020 and it will be published in English by Europa Editions US and UK.

The description reads, “The Lying Life of Adults is a powerful and singular portrayal of Giovanna’s transition from childhood to adolescence in the 90s. A girl in search of her true reflection in a divided Naples: the Naples of the heights, which assumes a mask of refinement, and the Naples of the depths, a place of excess and vulgarity. Adrift, she vacillates between these two cities, falling into one then climbing back to the other.”

You can find the collection of Ferrante’s work right here on Amazon. Ferrante was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of the Year in 2016 and her books have been translated into 45 languages. Ferrante’s four novels Neapolitan Quartet are among her best-known works with 15M copies sold so far and several of her books have been adapted into successful films (Troubling Love and The Days of Abandonment) and series (My Brilliant Friend, with Fandango being among producers).

Felipe Tewes, Director of Local Language Original Series at Netflix said in a statement, “We are incredibly honoured to be entrusted to develop a series based on The Lying Life of Adults. Elena Ferrante books have inspired and captivated audiences in Italy and around the world, and we are thrilled to bring her latest endeavour to the screens of our global audience. We are also excited to continue our partnership with Fandango, and invest in more unique Made In Italy stories that we believe will resonate in Italy and around the world”.

Domenico Procacci, Fandango’s founder, added, “We are very happy to continue telling the world of Elena Ferrante. The Lying Life of Adults, published by our friends at E/O, tells another, close but different, part of that world. It will be a great adventure and we are happy to partner with Netflix, with which we now have a strong and consolidated relationship”.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.