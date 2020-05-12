Amblin Partners acquired the rights to Beth O’Leary’s “The Switch,” with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan set to lead and executive produce the project. Bekka Bowling is adapting the novel into a screenplay, and two-time Oscar nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger will produce, with O’Leary serving as executive producer alongside Brosnahan. Amblin Partners’ President of Production Jeb Brody will oversee the project for the studio.

The description adds, “The dramedy centers around a 29-year-old consultant, and her 79-year-old grandmother, who decide to swap lives (including cell phones) for two months, after a series of personal setbacks. While the younger woman moves to a tiny Yorkshire village to tackle the responsibilities of dog walking and neighborhood watch, the older woman finds herself in a tiny London flat, navigating dating apps and starting up a social club for lonely Londoners.”

The Switch, which released in the UK last month and is already a Sunday Times Bestseller, is Beth O’Leary’s second novel. It will publish in the US and Canada on August 18th. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the collection of O’Leary’s work right here on Amazon.

O’Leary’s debut The Flatshare, which she wrote on the train as she commuted to her day job in children’s publishing, was released last year and was a Sunday Times Top 5 Bestseller that the UK’s Sunday Express described as “set to become the romcom of the year – a Sleepless in Seattle for the 21st century.”

In the announcement, Macosko Krieger said, “Beth has written a gorgeous, sweet and funny book in The Switch, and I couldn’t be more excited to start this journey with her. As we all know by now, Rachel is an amazing actress and a force to be reckoned with – I’m delighted she’s agreed to come on board as both an actor and executive producer.”

Brosnahan added, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Amblin to bring Beth O’Leary’s beautiful book to life. I was utterly charmed and deeply moved from the first page to the last and can’t wait to share Leena and Eileen’s story with everyone.”

“I couldn’t be happier that The Switch has found a home with Amblin,” O’Leary said. “I came away from my first call with Kristie, Jeb and the team absolutely buzzing – their vision for The Switch is just so exciting. I’m a huge fan of Rachel, too, so it’s an absolute dream to have her both starring and exec producing. Basically, I’m still pinching myself.”

Brosnahan is also attached to star alongside Anthony Ramos in Amblin’s “Distant,” which postponed production due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

