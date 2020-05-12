The upcoming thriller “Unhinged,” starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe, is now leading the box office schedule after the studio announced a July 1st release date in theaters. The film moves ahead of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which is currently scheduled for July 17th.

Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius star in the film, which is from Solstice Studios. The official description reads, “Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we’ve all experienced- road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.”

Derrick Borte directed the film for the studio, and the upcoming movie features Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.

While “Unhinged” is hoping to score an early lead in theaters, most studios are delaying their films to 2021, and a few movies have already been pushed back to 2022. Disney, Sony Pictures, Marvel, and Universal Pictures have staked out release-weekends in November, but many franchises have moved to Spring 2021, hoping to wait out the health crisis. While the larger franchises have taken the best weekends in the fall, many smaller films are still “TBD” at the moment, and it’s unclear which films will end up in theaters, and which ones will move to a digital-only release down the line.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studio.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.